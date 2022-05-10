STATE OPENING: Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Inspires Hope in Sierra Leoneans, Outlines Achievements in Four Years Amidst Global Challenges

Parliament, Tower Hill, Freetown Tuesday 10 May 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has inspired hope in Sierra Leoneans at the State Opening of Parliament where he outlined his government’s accomplishments in four years amidst global challenges and the ravaging impacts of COVID-19.

“When I first addressed this Honourable House, four years ago, the world was in a vastly different place. I brought to this House, plans to translate campaign promises into policy actions, to tackle troubling inflation and low revenue mobilisation, to introduce disciplined leadership and efficiency even in the face of the dire economic situation we inherited as a government.

“No one could have predicted then that we would also be tackling a global pandemic that would cause unprecedented disruptions, irrational spikes, and uncertainties within the global economy. In the words of Martin Luther King, “the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in the moments of comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge”. I dare say that the ultimate measure of a leader and a nation lies in the ability, not just to weather a storm, but to emerge hopeful and resilient.

“It is my great honour to lead this nation during these challenging times. But I am here today, not to dwell on these challenges. I want to show just how far we have come, and how resilient we have been; to show my Government’s continued commitment to political stability and economic prosperity in spite of the times we are living in; to show our investment in educating our future generations, building robust healthcare systems, prioritising food security, empowering women and youth, protecting and promoting rights and access to justice, addressing poverty and unemployment, governing justly and accountably, protecting our environment, mitigating public safety risks, opening up the investment ecosystem, and underwriting purposeful infrastructure.

“These development gains are a product of the deliberate choices we have made together in the last 4 years. As we continue to face such choices, I would like to highlight a few of the significant initiatives that my government has instituted and will continue to institute, to respond to the challenges facing us today and in the future,” he told the Chamber of Parliament filled with people who had gone to hear the State Opening of the Fifth Session of the Fifth Parliament of the Second Republic of Sierra Leone.

