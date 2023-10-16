Speech by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the World Food Day and the Launch of the Feed Salone Programme – Pujehun, Monday, 16th October 2023

State House, Freetown, Friday 13 October 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today met with the team of mediators from the Economic Community of West African
Freetown International Airport, Lungi, Wednesday 11 October 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Special Envoy of the King of Saudi
State House, Freetown, Wednesday 11 October 2023 – As the world marks this year’s International Day of the Girl Child today, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio says he