South Korean Delegation Pays Courtesy Call On President Julius Maada Bio, Explores Potential Areas Of Cooperation

State House, Friday, November 11 2024 – A high-level delegation from South Korea paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio at State House in Freetown. The visit highlighted the growing ties between Sierra Leone and South Korea and provided an opportunity to discuss collaborative efforts to strengthen key sectors critical to Sierra Leone’s development.

During the meeting, President Bio and the delegation explored potential areas of cooperation, including energy, agriculture, industry, infrastructure, health, and vocational training. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to deepening Government-to-Government relations and leveraging South Korea’s expertise in technology, innovation, and industrialization to accelerate Sierra Leone’s socio-economic transformation.

As part of efforts to foster stronger bilateral ties, President Bio announced the appointment of Mr. Sung Jun Kim as Sierra Leone’s Special Envoy for Trade and Investment to South Korea. The President emphasized the importance of this role in promoting trade, facilitating investment, and building strategic partnerships. Accepting the appointment, Mr. Kim expressed his gratitude, stating, “I really appreciate your trust in me, and I will do my best to achieve your dream for developing Sierra Leone.”

The visit reflects President Bio’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Sierra Leone’s global partnerships and ensuring sustainable development through meaningful international collaboration. The discussions concluded with optimism for future engagements and a renewed dedication to building a mutually beneficial relationship between Sierra Leone and South Korea.