KEYNOTE ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR JULIUS MAADA BIO PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE AT THE COMMISSIONING OF THE TRANSIT TRANSPORT TERMINAL AND TRAFFIC SIGNAL FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE NOVEMBER 27, 2024

Lumley Transport Terminal, Freetown, Wednesday, 27 November 2024 – President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has officially commissioned a transit transport terminal and traffic signal system as part of the USD
State House, Freetown, Tuesday, 26th November 2024 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio presided over the oath-taking and decoration ceremony of Major General Amara Idara Bangura, the newly appointed
Freetown, Sierra Leone, Saturday, November 23, 2024 – Sierra Leone’s President, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has officially opened the 29th Ministerial Committee Meeting of the Inter-Governmental Action Group