Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Woos Investors At The 2024 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue

Iowa, United States, Thursday, 31 October 2024 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio wooed business leaders, innovators, agricultural entrepreneurs, and multilateral institutions during the 2024 World Food Prize Foundation’s Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, themed “Bold Measures to Feed Africa.”

During the session, moderated by Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, President Bio spoke about the substantial advancements achieved through his Feed Salone Agenda and underscored various investment opportunities available in Sierra Leone.

He explained the motivation behind the Feed Salone initiative, emphasizing its goals to tackle food insecurity, generate employment for youth, and foster economic development. President Bio acknowledged the challenges posed by climate change and stressed the importance of adopting climate-smart agricultural practices.

He assured participants that his administration is fostering a conducive environment for private sector involvement in agriculture and food security through supportive policies, infrastructure, and incentives. “I am here to share Sierra Leone’s story and extend an invitation to credible partners to collaborate with us,” President Bio expressed.

President Bio also reaffirmed his dedication to empowering women and youth through tailored financing solutions, incentives, and policies to engage in the agricultural revolution. He established a strong link between agriculture and education as part of his human capital development strategy.

He concluded by stating that he would aspire to be remembered as a “human capitalist” President by the end of his second term.

Following the session, President Bio participated in a press conference alongside President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, where they collectively emphasized the vital role of policies, technology, and political commitment in ensuring agricultural and food security success across Africa.