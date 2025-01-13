Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Welcomes Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Leader, Reaffirms Shared Vision for Africa

Lungi International Airport, Monday, 13 January 2025 – His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has received His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, during a working visit to Sierra Leone. The engagement underscored the shared vision and commitment of the two nations toward fostering unity and addressing pressing African challenges.

In his welcome address, President Bio emphasized the enduring bonds between Sierra Leone and Sudan, stating that despite geographical distance, both nations share a mutual commitment to advancing the interests of Africa. “As Africans, our colonial borders do not define us. We are united by our shared aspirations for peace, development, and prosperity for our people,” President Bio affirmed.

Lieutenant General Al-Burhan expressed his gratitude for the warm reception accorded to him and his delegation, noting that the visit reflects Sudan’s resolve to strengthen bilateral and diplomatic ties with Sierra Leone. He highlighted the importance of solidarity among African nations, particularly in addressing regional and continental challenges. “We have come to Sierra Leone to deepen our partnership and seek collaborative solutions for Sudan’s challenges,” he said.

The two leaders discussed key topics including peace and security in Sudan and the broader African region. President Bio and Lieutenant General Al-Burhan reiterated the urgency of facilitating swift and unhindered humanitarian access to address acute food insecurity and provide aid to those affected by the conflict. Both leaders emphasized the protection of civilians, particularly vulnerable groups such as women, children, and ethnic minorities, and called for accountability for any violations of international humanitarian law.

In a short press briefing, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Musa Kabba, spoke about the the devastating impacts of the ongoing conflict in Sudan, describing it as a significant challenge to the political and socio-economic stability of both Sudan and the African continent.

“The protracted conflict in Sudan is not in the geostrategic interest of Africa,” Minister Kabba remarked, emphasizing the shared commitment of the two leaders to de-escalation, an immediate cessation of hostilities, and a peaceful resolution through an inclusive Sudanese-led process supported by the United Nations and the African Union.

Minister Kabba noted the leaders’ agreement on the importance of respecting Sudan’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity while fostering cooperation with international partners. “The shared vision is clear: to prioritize peace, protect human rights, and advance sustainable solutions to Sudan’s challenges,” he stated.

The visit also served as an opportunity to reaffirm the longstanding friendship between Sierra Leone and Sudan. President Bio assured Lieutenant General Al-Burhan and his delegation that Sierra Leone remains a steadfast partner in the pursuit of peace and development. “Consider Freetown a home for Sudan, as we work together to create a brighter future for our continent,” President Bio concluded.