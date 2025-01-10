Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, Welcomes GOAL Global and Allied Irish Bank CEOs, Reaffirms Strong Partnership

State House, Freetown, Thursday, 9 January 2025 – His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio has received the Chief Executive Officer of GOAL Global, Siobhan Walsh, and the Chief Executive Officer of Allied Irish Bank, Colin Hunt, during a courtesy visit at State House. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the government’s development agenda and strengthening their longstanding partnership with Sierra Leone.

Introducing the guests, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Madam Kenyeh Ballay, emphasized GOAL Global’s over 40 years of service in Sierra Leone, particularly in the health sector.

James Riak Mathiang, Country Director of GOAL Sierra Leone, expressed gratitude to President Bio for his continued support. He highlighted GOAL’s operations across seven districts, which align closely with the government’s Big Five Game Changers. Mathiang noted their significant contributions, including providing clean water in operational areas and advancing the blue economy, a key pillar of the government’s Feed Salone initiative.

Mathiang commended the Office of the First Lady, and Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, for the remarkable progress made in reducing teenage pregnancies. He acknowledged GOAL’s partnership with the First Lady’s office, which has been critical in addressing this challenge and thanked President Bio for creating a conducive environment for GOAL’s operations, underscoring the importance of the government’s support in achieving their goals.

President Julius Maada Bio, in his response, lauded GOAL Global for its impactful contributions to Sierra Leone. He commended the organization for aligning its activities with the government’s human capital development priorities, particularly in women and girls’ empowerment.

“GOAL’s footprint across the nation is tangible and appreciated,” the President remarked, adding that the government remains committed to supporting the organization’s programs.

President Bio assured the visiting CEOs that Sierra Leone would continue to prioritize its partnership with GOAL Global to advance the nation’s development.

The meeting underscored the mutual commitment to fostering sustainable development and strengthening the collaborative efforts between the government and international partners like GOAL Global and Allied Irish Bank.