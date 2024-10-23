Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Visits Magiagi Village In Samoa On The Margins Of The Commonwealth Summit

Magiagi, Samoa, Wednesday, 23 October 2024 – His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has made a historic visit to Magiagi Village, Samoa, as part of his engagements on the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). Magiagi Village adopted the name of Sierra Leone as part of the lead-up to CHOGM, during which various villages in Samoa adopted the names of Commonweath countries.

During the visit, the Mayor of Magiagi Village, Fetulima Malopito Kapelani, extended a heartfelt welcome to President Bio and his delegation. She expressed immense pride in hosting the President and thanked him for his leadership, especially in advancing women’s empowerment in Sierra Leone. Mayor Kapelani also highlighted the village’s longstanding connection to Sierra Leone, noting that early settlers included Sierra Leoneans, and over time, the community had thrived through the collaborative efforts of both men and women.

The Mayor described the village as a peaceful and close-knit community, stretching from the junction near the National University of Samoa to the foot of Gorillas Hill. She emphasized the unity and love that bind the villagers together and their deep appreciation for the President’s visit.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio expressed his deep appreciation for the warm reception and the village’s meaningful gesture of adopting Sierra Leone’s name. He thanked the leadership and residents of Magiagi Village for their hospitality and for symbolizing the shared values of peace and community.

President Bio also acknowledged the historical ties between the village and his country, expressing his personal and governmental commitment to maintaining contact and fostering deeper relations. He assured the villagers that he would bring their inspiring story back to Sierra Leone, where it would be celebrated.

“This visit is a testament to the bonds that unite us, despite the distance. I thank you for adopting the name of our country and for keeping the spirit of Sierra Leone alive here in Samoa. We will continue to stay connected and strengthen our shared vision of peace and development,” President Bio assured.