Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Visits Guma Valley Dam, Calls for Reestablishment of the Green Belt and Immediate Investigation into the Ministry of Lands and Housing

Mile 13 Community, Western Rural District, Saturday 23 April 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has visited the Guma Valley Dam at Mile 13, facing massive encroachment, and called for the re-establishment of the Western Area Forest Green Belt and an immediate investigation into the activities of the Ministry of Lands and Housing for the concerning environmental infractions.

Guma Valley Water Company relies principally on this single source, the Guma Dam and the Guma Water Treatment Plant at Mile 13, with over 90% of the total water supply to over 1.5 million people in the capital, Freetown.

The President said his visit was, therefore, to get firsthand experience of the enormity of the threat to the water source and to provide the required political leadership to lawfully prosecute and punish deforestation and those involved in land grabbing around the water catchment areas. He added that the ongoing encroachment of the Western Area Forest Green Belt area of the Guma Valley Dam facility was an environmental concern that should be stopped immediately.

“The Western Area Forest Green Belt area is an implementation of Parliament. So, the land is protected by law. This is very annoying and concerning. All those who are responsible should face the law. This is an existential threat that will not be tolerated. We are going to re-establish the GreenBelt and protect it,” he emphasised.

President Julius Maada Bio also urged the police and military to work with the relevant stakeholders to return decorum and calmness around the facility, saying that they should engage the village headmen to restore and protect the environment and the water catchment areas.

“Inasmuch as we want everyone to build homes, we should do it within the confines of the law. Guma is a major source of water supply to Freetown. Encroachment into the land will limit the fetch and storage of water to the city. If you undermine the environment, it will not protect you,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit