Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Visits Demoss Farm In Iowa, Joins In Corn Harvest

Iowa, United States, Monday, October 28, 2024 – His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio visited Demoss Farm, owned by Steven Kuiper, Director of the 8th Crop Reporting District in Iowa, where he took part in the corn harvesting on the 80-acre farm.

Welcoming the President, Steven Kuiper expressed his excitement about hosting President Bio, particularly noting their shared interest in agriculture. He shared his farming journey, which began in 1987, and mentioned that he currently owns a total of 3,000 acres primarily growing corn and soybeans.

Kuiper elaborated on the farming techniques used from planting to harvesting, indicating they have one harvest cycle each year.

After participating in the corn harvest, President Bio emphasized that his trip to Iowa aimed to explore collaborations to support the Feed Salone program. He highlighted the importance of mechanization in enhancing agricultural productivity, exemplified by his visit to Demoss Farm.

Notably, President Bio remarked on the legacy of Steven Kuiper as a fourth-generation farmer and commended him and his son for demonstrating the significance of agriculture as a serious enterprise.

“I am encouraging all Sierra Leoneans, particularly those with financial resources, to consider engaging in agriculture,” President Bio stated.

Additionally, President Bio made a brief visit to a John Deere dealership in Knoxville, Iowa, where he inspected various agricultural equipment including tractors, planters, and sprayers.

The President is visiting Iowa as a Special Guest of Honor at the World Food Prize Foundation’s Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, where he is expected to engage with senior officials from the United States Department of Agriculture, co-chair a roundtable with the President of African Development Bank Group, and will present the 2024 World Food Prize.