Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Unveils African Leadership Magazine Special Edition Coverage that Celebrates Sierra Leone, His Leadership and Legacy

Freetown International Conference Centre, Thursday 20 October 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has unveiled the Special Edition of the African Leadership Magazine, telling the story of his leadership and legacy in Sierra Leone that earned him the lifetime of service award from the United States of America National Bar Association.

The award was conferred on him by the immediate past president of the National Bar Association, Judge Carlos Moore, during his tenure in July 2022. The President had also been presented with the Congressional Commendation Award by President-elect of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators of USA, Representative Laura Hall, during the magazine unveiling ceremony in Freetown.

In his acceptance address, President Bio said theirs was a beautiful story to tell by the African Leadership Magazine team and thanked development partners and all other stakeholders involved in piecing together the story of Sierra Leone’s growth in the last four years.

“As the unveiling ceremony commemorates our four and half years in governance and celebrates my leadership and legacy, the biblical scripture of Luke 12:48 lingers on my mind – ‘to whom much is given, much will be required’. So, I accept this award with deep gratitude, giving all praise and thanks to the Lord, who has been my Source and Sustainer throughout my life’s journey.

“I accept this Lifetime of Service and Achievement Award and Recognition with great humility but with deep reflection on a past of dreams lost and optimism about a feature of great promise,” he said, noting that the award was a testament to Sierra Leone’s resilience and splendour and its hardworking citizens’ perseverance to build a country that could stand with pride among nations.

“I also want to thank the USA national Bar Association for bestowing this great honour on me. I thank the United States of America National Black Caucus of State Legislators for the National Black Caucus Commendation Award,” he said.

He paid tribute to the team in his government, saying that what was a leader without a team of brilliant and dedicated individuals equally committed to a vision of a prosperous, just and safe nation.

“I am blessed to have a government that breathes life into each aspect of our vision – from my dedicated Vice President to all of the cabinet ministers and their staff. This award and recognition are for you. I recognise all those at all levels of government – the executive, legislature and judiciary, who play their role in ensuring we can make life better for each citizen,” he concluded.

The African Leadership magazine is published by African Leadership (UK) Limited and focuses on bringing the best of Africa to a global audience, telling the African story from an African perspective; while evolving solutions to peculiar challenges being faced by the continent today. It promotes innovation, entrepreneurship and development in Africa and aspires to become the undisputed vehicle of first choice in showcasing the continent’s continual growth in the critical sectors of international development.

