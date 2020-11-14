Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod to Construct Major Community Road Network, Assures of Support to the Fishing Community in Freetown

Funkia Community, Freetown, Saturday 14 November 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has turned the sod for the construction of a major road network in the Goderich-Funkia community, thirteen miles from downtown Freetown with over 30,000 people in the neighbourhood.

Delivering his keynote address, the President said that his presence at Funkia, in the west of the capital city, was a testament to the fact that his government had placed priority on the role the transport sector was playing to improve the standards of living of people and the enhancement of the nation’s economic growth.

“The rehabilitation of the Funkia-Goderich road project by my government is in fulfilment of the overall government strategy to open up communities, towns and cities throughout the country and to the free flow of goods and services, helping to improve the living standards of the people. Roads are part of the cornerstones of my government and we shall continue to invest in the maintenance, rehabilitation and construction of more roads nationwide,” he stated.

President Bio also noted that his government was committed to not only improving the road network in communities but also improving the living conditions of people, adding that they would, in addition, provide more scholarships to that community to enhance access to higher education.

“Next week, NaCSA will start to do an assessment of the petty traders so that Funkia traders too will benefit from my government’s support of Le1.3 million each to businesses across the country. As a government we are going to provide more fishing boats and nets, machines and gears to every fishing community in the country, irrespective of regions, tribes or political leanings,” he said.

The President also reminded the people of Funkia that the road and its construction were theirs while admonishing them to own the project and help in monitoring the contractors so that they would produce quality and standard work.

Director-General of the Sierra Leone Roads Authority, Ing. Amara Kanneh, said the road work covering 1.35 kilometers around main Funkia Road and sections of Femi Turner-Gbendembu Junction would cost $3.4 million, adding that the project would also cover the construction of the road leading to the jetty, construction of a new market to be completed in June, 2021.

He, therefore, urged the community to cooperate with the contractors for a speedy accomplishment of the project.

Speaking on behalf of the CSE Group, Mohamed Sowe, said that the work was a significant project that would transform the community and expand the road connection network within Freetown and especially the Peninsular Road. He added that it was not only a transformative development in the economic life of the community but it was also an inspiring project of how much change could be accomplished in a short period of time.

Mr. Sowe maintained that CSE had a dedicated team of experienced engineers, structural designers, surveyors, financial officers and an overwhelming technical experience to embark on any challenging project.

Chairlady of the Funkia Traders Association, Kadiatu Mansaray, expressed gratitude to President Julius Maada Bio for the construction of the Goderich-Funkia road, saying that the traders would be the direct beneficiaries. She noted that government after government had abandoned the road for a very long time, adding that the people of Goderich and Funkia would forever be grateful to the President and his Sierra Leone People’s Party government.

