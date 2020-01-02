Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Speaks Out Against Rape and Early Marriage in Mattru Jong, Donates School Items in Sogbini Chiefdom

Mattru Jong, Southern Province, Thursday 2 January 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has reiterated his government’s commitment to the fight against rape, teenage pregnancy and early marriage in the country.

Speaking at the official launch of the “Hands Off Our Girls” in Mattru Jong, Bonthe District, Southern Sierra Leone, the President said that the special campaign was to complement the efforts of the free quality education. He said that he was committed to stopping the gender inequality in the country by giving equal opportunities to boys and girls through the provision of quality education.

He said the nature of silence had been a major cause of a lot of problems affecting the country but noted that he was adding his voice to the national appeal to protect women and girls. He said he was moving across the country to speak against rape, teenage pregnancy and early marriage which were detrimental to the growth of the country.

In her statement, First Lady Madam Fatima Maada Bio thanked the President for allowing her become the voice to champion a national campaign against rape and early marriage, which were destroying the future of the country. She also added that people should not be afraid to speak against rape and particularly urged parents to provide the required leadership to their children.

Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa, a stakeholder from Bonthe District, said that they were pleased with the First Lady for being the voice that stood to protect the welfare of women and girls in the country. He assured that they would continue to support the initiative.

Earlier in the day, President Bio and Madam Fatima Bio also donated various school items, worth millions of Leones, to pupils in Sogbini Chiefdom.

