Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Shares Gender Transformative Interventions With Dignitaries and Delegates of the 10th Africa Conference on Sexual Health and Rights

Lagoonda Complex, Freetown Thursday 30 June 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has shared the government’s landmark gender-related interventions at a dinner organised for dignitaries and delegates from across 41 countries, who converged on Freetown for the 10th Africa Conference on Sexual Health and Rights.

In her welcome statement, the chief host of the dinner, Madam Fatima Bio, reiterated that the conference was geared toward accelerating the elimination of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, SGBV, in Africa, adding that it was a great honour for her, especially when it was for a course that she was so passionate about.

She expressed gratitude to all dignitaries for honouring her invitation by coming into the country to attend the conference. She stated that earlier on they had a high-level breakfast meeting, also aimed at discussing issues around women and girls.

“I want you all to feel relaxed and enjoy our different cuisines. We are pleased to have you in our midst. Therefore, you are once more welcome to our beautiful Sierra Leone,” she concluded.

Making a toast to the guest, Co-Founder of Purposeful Sierra Leone, Chernor Bah, said they were delighted to be a strong partner of the government, particularly the office of the First Lady, to host such an amazing event with over 900 delegates from different walks of life and from 41 countries.

Mr. Bah described President Julius Maada Bio as a visionary leader who had inspired and was, therefore, making human capital development an initiative that would bring sustainable development to the country.

Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Madam Jewel Cianeh Taylor, who was one of the dignitaries at the conference, said she was honoured to be at the event and expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the invitation. She thanked President Bio for the good work he was doing in the country, especially that which was to support women and girls’ rights.

“Mr. President, your work for women and girls are visible in the country and that shows you are a true He4She champion,” she noted and thanked the government and the people of Sierra Leone for the warm reception accorded them since they arrived.

In his brief address at the dinner, President Bio welcomed the delegates, stating that he was not in the country when they came but was happy to be in their midst and to dine with them.

He stated that women should be partners in the development processes, noting that for development to be sustainable, women must be involved and be capacitated to contribute to the processes.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

statehousemedia.sl@gmail.com