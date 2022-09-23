Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Reiterates ECOWAS, Africa-wide Support for a non-permanent seat in the UNSC for 2024-2025

Freetown, Sierra Leone, Friday 23 September 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has formally launched the bid for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council 2024-2025, saying Sierra Leone has the support of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and the whole of Africa.

“I am heartened that Sierra Leone is running with the support of not only our sub-regional organisation, ECOWAS, but also with the support of the whole African continent as an endorsed candidate of the African Union. This in effect means that Sierra Leone is once again on the verge of ascending the primary decision-making organ on peace and security matters at the United Nations, especially as a fully endorsed African candidate,” he said, adding that he was appreciative of the commitment and support.

He emphasised that a seat in the non-Permanent category of the UN Security Council would give Sierra Leone the unique opportunity to effectively share its success story as a nation of resilience, hope, and a society that successfully transitioned from war to peace, working in partnership with the United Nations.

He added that the country was no longer defined by its past, but had become a beacon of hope that espoused causes of human capital development and human security, especially in the last four years.

“As most of you are aware, our candidacy is anchored on the theme: ‘Partnership, Multilateralism and Representative Approach to Sustained Global Peace and Security’. It is our firm desire that this endeavour will significantly position Sierra Leone not only to share lessons and experiences but also to develop tangible networks and alliances that will enhance the maintenance of International Peace and Security.

“Sierra Leone’s vision for a sustained global peace and security is inspired by seven priorities, including prioritising the broader role of women and youth in the pursuit of global peace and security, and also recognising climate change as a threat to global peace and security. The seven priorities are rooted in our firm commitment to international cooperation based on a multilateral rules-based order and a reformed Security Council that provides for equitable representation across all regions of the world,” he said.

President Julius Maada Bio further stated that Sierra Leone had maintained an evidence-based record of support for the international rules-based system, and that was why the country was increasingly assuming global leadership roles.

“Our intention is to utilise our experience and track record in the United Nations Security Council. It is our fervent hope that all member States present here today will partner with us in adopting a Multilateral and Representative Approach with a view to sustaining Global Peace and Security,” he concluded.

