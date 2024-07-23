Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Country Representative of United States Agency for International Development

Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Tuesday 23 July 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the Country Representative of the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, Dr Randy Kolstad, officially presented by Ambassador of the United States to Sierra Leone, Bryan David Hunt.

Ambassador Hunt said Dr Kolstad was coming to the country after his tour of duty in Washington DC, where he was covering nations across Africa.

In his statement Dr Kolstad said it was a pleasure for him to be in Sierra Leone, adding that his team was already working harder to help partners with the government, particularly in areas of maternal mortality, malaria, and in providing contraceptives to families who want and need it.

He also added that USAID would continue to support democracy in the country and other government activities, adding that “I am excited about the future of our partnership”.

In his response, President Bio first welcomed Dr Kolstad to the country and later thanked Ambassador Hunt for supporting his government and its activities.

President Bio recalled that in 2019 he met with the Administrator of USAID, Samantha Power, and asked her to consider sending the Agency’s representative to the country, adding that a few years down the line that had been actualised.

He highlighted the gains his government had made in various areas, particularly with his flagship Free Quality Education programme, despite the devastating disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that during his second term, his government had prioritised agriculture, adding that more than 60% of the country’s citizens was engaged in the sector that would also help to stimulate economic growth.

President Bio, however, called for the support of international partners to actualise his government’s numerous activities.

He ended by saying that notwithstanding the international challenges his government had been making extraordinary efforts in facing a strong headway and had always demonstrated a willingness to ensure that his country succeeded.

For More Enquiries:State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl