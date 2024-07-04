Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Presides Over Oath-Taking Ceremony of Deputy Minister of Energy, Who Assures Unflinching Determination to Deliver

State House, Freetown, Thursday 4 July 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Edmond Nonie; Deputy Minister of Energy II His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presided over the swearing-in ceremony of, according to Section 57 of the 1991 Constitution, which requires deputy ministers to take an oath before assumption of office.

Secretary to Cabinet and Head of Civil Service, John Sumailah, informed the President of the recent Parliamentary approval of Mr. Nonie to serve as Deputy Minister II of the Ministry of Energy following due diligence after Presidential advice.

“His Excellency, Section 57 of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone, Act No. 6 1991 requires a Minister or Deputy Minister not to enter upon duties of his or her office unless he or she has taken and subscribed to the oath as prescribed,” he confirmed,” he said.

The new deputy minister thanked President Bio for what he described as a very important opportunity accorded him to serve the country under his leadership. He recalled his encounter with the President some years ago, where he was reminded of his strong determination to deliver for the people of Sierra Leone.

Mr. Nonie promised the President his determination to consistently and diligently deliver without fear or favour for and on behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone.

President Julius Maada Bio, while congratulating and welcoming the deputy minister to his government, confirmed that his appointment was very deliberate and timely, taking into consideration the fact that he had known him before now and that, with him coming on board at the ministry, it would help his government deliver.

The President acknowledged that a lot had gone wrong in the Ministry of Energy but noted that it was essential for them at the ministry to think outside the box, adding that challenges in the energy sector were meant to be dealt with.

“I know you can, and it is a task we have to deliver on. It is a matter of most. As I welcome you, be assured that you have my full support. I am doing my part to bring a blend of human and financial requirements together to solve the perennial electricity issue in our country,” President Bio assured.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit info@statehouse.gov.sl