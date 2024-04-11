Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Presides over Development Partnership Committee Meeting on the Constitutional Review Process

State House, Freetown, Thursday 11 April 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has presided over the DePAC meeting with emphasis on the Constitutional Review Process, CRC, while also highlighting the many law reforms his government has made in recent years.

In his update Attorney General, Mohamed Lamin Tarawalley, said following His Excellency’s reelection as President in June 2023, he issued directives for the conclusion of the CRC, which he noted had gone on for many years.

He recalled that the President had also emphasised that he saw the process as part of his commitment to strengthening the country’s democracy and had, therefore, urged everyone to make the process as participatory and inclusive as possible, and one that would ultimately reflect the national interest.

“We are proud to note that the Constitutional Review Committee’s report is a product of wide consultations, which reflect the views and participation of various facets of Sierra Leonean society,” he said.

He went on to state that the Committee, which operated from 2013-2017 held consultations and undertook extensive public engagements to make sure that its report was reflective of the views of the wider Sierra Leonean society.

He ended by saying that they were pleased that the views gathered from those consultations, on how a revised constitution for the country should look like, were reflected in the Government White Paper, which adopted a significant number of the recommendations made by the CRC.

In his statement, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio appealed to the Committee to serve as a platform for dialogue, debate, and consensus-building and to ensure that every citizen felt represented and valued.

“We must continue to be guided by the principles of inclusivity, transparency, and accountability. The voices of all Sierra Leoneans must be heard and considered throughout the process.



“As I have repeatedly stated, when I leave office as President, I want to leave behind laws that will enhance this country’s democratic future. I urge you all to approach this task with diligence, integrity, and a deep sense of patriotism.

“The decisions we make today will shape the future of our nation for generations to come. Let us seize this opportunity to build a stronger Sierra Leone that truly reflects the hopes and aspirations of all its people. Thank you for your continued partnership in this endeavour,” he said.

