Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Opens 2nd Annual SLPP Young Generation Council Conference, Calling on Youth to Protect Country’s Interests

Kenema Mini-Stadium, Eastern Region, Thursday 2 February 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially opened the Sierra Leone Peoples Party, SLPP, Young Generation Council conference in Kenema, describing young people as the bedrock of the country.

As the leader of the party, the President also used the opportunity to call on the general membership of the party, especially the youth, to consider it a moral obligation to serve and protect the interests of Sierra Leone and its citizens.

President Bio informed young people that in the last four years, his government had moved the country from what he described as “nonentity and obscurity to prosperity,” stressing that “as President, I have written off all the negative impressions that were once held about the country by the international community.”

“Before my government came to power, Sierra Leone was in the news for all the wrong reasons. But those narratives have changed now. We are now regarded as important people, which is why the world education committee invited me to co-chair the Global Education Summit at the United Nations last year,” he said.

The President discouraged the youth from allowing bad politicians to influence them wrongly, pointing out that any wrong, misleading decisions taken by young people in the country would destroy every good stride the government had made and that would impact the people negatively.

He told the young people that the SLPP was the best place for them to be, stressing that “If you are a member of the SLPP party, it means that you have a moral obligation to serve and protect the interests of Sierra Leone and her citizens”.

“Whenever the SLPP fails, the country fails. That is why we have a moral obligation to always do the things that will bring glory and respect to our country,” the President urged.

SLPP Chairman, Dr Prince Alex Harding, said they were not at the event to talk about the President, Dr Julius Maada Bio, because his work had already spoken for him, adding, “Before now, we rarely thought positively of our youth in politics. They were misused, misled, and abused by some politicians.”

He further stated that President Bio had realised the good work of young people in the party, which had led to the establishment of the party’s youth and women’s councils, adding that the passing of the GEWE Act into law was one that could only have been done by a visionary leader like him.

The Young Generation Council Leader of the SLPP, Engineer Francis Alpha Kallon said, “His Excellency, we the youth of the SLPP party are ready to fully participate in the development agenda of the SLPP party and this country. Our skilled, energetic, and loyal workforce is critical to achieving results.”

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit