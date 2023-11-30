Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Meets ECOWAS Ambassadors, Who Reassure of Support After the Failed Attempted Coup on Sunday

State House, Freetown, Thursday 30 November 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julus Maada Bio has held a meeting with Ambassadors of Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, Liberia and The Gambia in the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, following the failed attempted coup on Sunday 26 November 2023.

The President said it was necessary to inform about the recent developments, noting that the situation was now under control and security had improved, adding that he would continue to focus on his Big Five Gamechangers – FEED SALONE, Human Capital Development, Youth Empowerment, Revamping the Public Service Architecture and achieving Sustained Economic Growth through Technology and Infrastructure.

The Nigerian High Commissioner in Sierra Leone, His Excellency Henry John Omaku, registered his country’s message of solidarity, noting that what happened in Sierra Leone could happen to any country.

He said ECOWAS would not support any unlawful takeover of power, emphasising that the regional bloc. He said that any call for assistance should be relayed immediately to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS who were ready to give their full support to the Government of Sierra Leone.

Ghanaian High Commissioner in Sierra Leone, H.E. Mrs. Worwornyo Agyeman, said the two countries were interconnected, which was why her government supported ECOWAS’s assistance.

She informed of the visit tomorrow, Friday, November 2023, of ECOWAS’s standby forces to the facilities of the ECOWAS logistics depot in Lungi in the country’s northwestern region.

The Gambia, Liberia and Guinea registered their support for the government of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio, with Guinea reiterating that they would comply with all the protocols of ECOWAS regarding the situation in Sierra Leone, including border controls.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Musa Kabba, registered Government’s profound appreciation to the representatives from the various countries, calling on neighbouring Liberia and Guinea to work together.

