Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Lays Elder Sister to Rest in Ancestral Home, Pays Tribute to A Guiding Light and Mother Figure

Tihun, Bonthe District, Southern Region, 16 March 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio Saturday joined the rest of the Bio family, accompanied by over 4,000 sympathisers, at a solemn ceremony to mourn and lay his elder sister and mother figure to her final resting place.

Mrs Agnes Deen-Jalloh (nee Bio) was pronounced dead at the Choithrams Hospital in Freetown on 18 February 2024. She was 74.

In his tribute as chief mourner, the President said as they mourned her passing, they should also celebrate the life of a remarkable woman who touched their hearts and enriched their lives in so many ways.

“In the words of Vicki Harrison, ‘Grief is like the ocean; it comes in waves, ebbing and flowing. Sometimes, the water is calm, and sometimes, it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim’.

“I am still learning to swim and navigate the world without my dear Sissy since that fateful day on February 18th. Sissy was not just a sister to me. She was a pillar of strength, a guiding light, and a source of unwavering support throughout my life.

“In the garden of memories, my dear Ngor Agnes, you will forever be the most beautiful flower, your fragrance lingering in our hearts, your essence guiding our paths until we meet again in a realm where love knows no bounds and souls find their eternal abode.

President Bio, who was joined by his wife, First Lady Fatima Maada Bio and children, Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, Chief Minister Dr Moinina David Sengeh, members of his government and sympathisers from all walks of life, said Sissy, would always hold a special place in their hearts.

“Your legacy will continue to shine brightly, illuminating the path for generations to come. Thank you for the gift of your love and for sacrificing your all for our family. I am who I am because of your love, care and support throughout the years. As you join the angels above, may your soul be embraced by eternal bliss. Rest in eternal peace, my dearest Sissy.

In his homily, the Reverend Father Von Tucker, a nephew of the late woman, also said that as a family they were hurt by the loss because Mrs. Agness Deen-Jalloh was a strong pillar to the family and a beacon of hope for all of them who crossed paths with her.

“In the Book of Wisdom 4:7-15 the word of God assures all of life after death. I admonish mourners to believe in the scriptures and hold on to God’s word for the resurrection of our beloved Aunty Agnes,” he prayed.

