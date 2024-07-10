Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Districts Ownership and Popularisation of the Medium-Term National Development Plan, Assures Prioritising Local Needs

Moyamba District Council Hall, Southern Region, Wednesday 10 July 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has formally launched the popularisation and decentralisation of ownership of the country’s Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2024-2030 at a colourful ceremony in Moyamba Town, where he assured of government’s commitment to prioritising district needs in implementing the plan.

He described the ceremony as a novelty, stressing that the ceremony “opens a new chapter in our government’s desire to localise our developmental strides and place the key to the country’s sustainable economic growth and development in the hands of the people. This initiative is not just a plan but a promise to every Sierra Leonean—a promise of progress, prosperity, and a brighter future for all”.

President Bio noted that the Plan was a testament to the country’s collective ambition and the government’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development. He reminded the occasion that, even though the Plan was launched in January this year, he acknowledged that the most important launch of the document was beginning now as the government kick-started the process of handing over its ownership to the people across the 16 districts.

The President also said that the district popularising and decentralising ownership launch of the plan would provide a pathway for accelerated delivery of a Sierra Leone well-prepared to meet its inclusive and green middle-income aspiration by 2038.

“Today’s launch is particularly significant as it underscores the importance of localising our development efforts. District-level popularisation ensures that every community, every district, and every citizen is actively engaged in the development process.

“Together, we will identify local priorities, mobilise resources, and steadfastly implement solutions that drive sustainable development in every corner of Sierra Leone. This is not just a plan for the government but a collective effort involving all stakeholders,” the President appealed.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone, Madam Seraphine Wakana, described the government’s district popularisation ownership of the plan as a step in the right direction because President Bio would have demonstrated that development must not to be limited the country’s capital and, at the same time, reiterated his commitment to forging a path of development that was inclusive. She assured of their unwavering support to the Plan.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Madam Kenyeh Ballay, thanked development partners, especially the UN family for their support of the project as well as their commitment to the implementation process. She assured that at the nationwide consultative engagement, the priorities of districts were captured and represented in the national document to ensure that no one was left behind.

Sierra Leone’s Medium-Term National Development Plan 2024–2030 seeks to have a transformative acceleration agenda for food security, human capital development, and job creation.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl