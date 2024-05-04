Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Joins Colleague Heads of State in The Gambia for the 15th OIC Summit

Banjul, The Gambia, Saturday 4 May 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio is attending the two-day engagement of the Organisation of Islamic Conference, OIC, in The Gambia on the theme, “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity Through Dialogue for Sustainable Development”.

The conference brought together Heads of State of the OIC member countries, to deliberate on issues around peace and shared values.

In his statement, President Julius Maada Bio expressed gratitude and optimism to His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, for the warm hospitality and praised the Government and people of Saudi Arabia for hosting the 15th session of the conference.

President Bio said Sierra Leone was proud to be part of the dynamo and diverse community which was bound together by shared values and aspirations.

“The conference holds profound significance as it brings together nations that are tied by shared values, aspirations, and a commitment to foster peace, progress, and prosperity in their respective regions and beyond,” President Bio reaffirmed.

While addressing challenges marked by global uncertainty and complex geopolitical dynamics, the President reminded the gathering that “The Solidarity and cooperation among OIC member states stand as a beacon of hope and resilience”.

He noted that even when the conference was ongoing, “the tectonic plates of the global order are fast shifting, tittering on the brink due to geopolitical tensions spanning from the Middle East through the Caucuses, the South China Sea, and the Sahel region in Africa.

“We are arguably living in a fractious, fragmented society where the entrenched position of the various warring factions undermines any realistic prospect for a Sustainable peaceful resolution of these conflicts. No region in the world is insulated from this canvas of chaos”.



The President reminded the conference that, “We are witnessing the horrendous humanitarian situation in the besieged Gaza Strip with incalculable loss of civilian lives. Sadly, there is no haven for the innocent and defenseless as the war continues to decimate schools, hospitals, places of worship and residential buildings.

“I use this opportunity to join other distinguished delegates in extending profound sympathy to all the family members, who have lost their loved ones to this devastation and inhumane war. May Allah grant them Aljanna Firdaus”.

He called for an urgent, practicable solution to the horrific situation to ensure the survival and well-being of the global community and assured that “Sierra Leone is well positioned to continue to play the crucial leadership role in promoting world peace and stability in a pragmatic and principled fashion in accordance with international law to achieve global peace and Sustainable Development”.

