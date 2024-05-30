Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, First Lady Fatima Maada Bio Arrive Seoul for Korea-Africa Summit on Shared Growth, Sustainability and Solidarity

Seoul, Republic of Korea Thursday 30 May 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, First Lady Fatima Maada Bio and delegation have arrived in Seoul for the inaugural 2024 Korea-Africa Summit on the theme: “The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity”, signifying a pivotal moment in Africa’s relationship with the East Asian nation.

The Korea-Africa Summit, scheduled for June 4-5 in Ilsan and Seoul, will bring together African Heads of State and Government, representatives of the African Union, the African Development Bank, and Korean leadership.

Press Secretary, Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, said by participating, President Bio underscored Sierra Leone’s commitment to fostering international partnerships that were aimed at promoting sustainable development and inclusive growth.

“This gathering is poised to strengthen the ties between Korea and the African continent, focusing on collaborative strategies to address common challenges and opportunities.

“The summit’s agenda likely includes discussions on economic cooperation, technological innovation, and investment in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. For Sierra Leone, this summit presents a valuable opportunity to advocate for increased investment and support in its national development initiatives,” he said.

He added that the President’s participation reflected the country’s proactive approach to international diplomacy and its desire to leverage global partnerships for national growth.

“Additionally, the presence of First Lady Fatima Maada Bio highlights the importance of inclusive and equitable development, emphasising the role of gender equality and the empowerment of women and children in achieving sustainable progress.

“Through their participation, Sierra Leone aims to contribute to a future defined by shared growth, sustainability, and solidarity, aligning with the overarching goals of the Korea-Africa Summit,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries:State House Media and Communications Unit

info@statehouse.gov.sl