Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Empowers Paramount Chiefs, Tribal Heads with Electronic Devices to Monitor Schools in Their Localities

State House, Freetown Wednesday 9 November 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today witnessed the handing over, by the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, of 206 electronic tablets to Paramount Chiefs, Tribal Heads who seek to monitor schools in their localities.

The President emphasised that the distribution of these electronic monitoring tools was part of the government’s efforts at making traditional leaders part of the educational system and encouraged them to use the tablets for the intended purpose and also learn from them.

“I cannot be everywhere to ensure things go the right way, but this will help in actualising the success of the Free Quality Education initiative. I have my own dashboard from where I can monitor you all from my office to see if you are effectively using these devices,” he said and thanked them in advance for taking care of the gadgets.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Head of the Council of Paramount Chiefs, PC Sheku Fasuluku Sonsiama III of Sandor Chiefdom in Kono, thanked President Bio for the initiative, adding that it was a privilege for them to make relevant contributions to the government’s flagship project, the Free Quality Education.

He encouraged other chiefs to support the government in achieving its dreams, by effectively monitoring the teachers, schools, and school feeding programme across the country.

Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Dr David Moinina Sengeh, said the President had trust in the Paramount Chiefs, which was why he thought of distributing the tablets to them to follow up and contribute to the success of the school systems.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit
statehousemedia.sl@gmail.com

Press Releases

