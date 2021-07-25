Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs for Global Education Summit in London

Freetown, Sierra Leone, Sunday 25 July 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has departed Sierra Leone today for London, United Kingdom, to attend the Global Education Summit, Financing GPE 2021-2025, scheduled for 28 – 29 July.

The President is attending the world’s biggest education conference on the invitation of the Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and His Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, who are co-hosting the Summit this year.

President Bio is one of few Heads of State invited because of the tremendous gains he has made in increasing access to education through the Free Quality Education Programme and breaking down gender barriers to increase girls’ enrolment in schools in the last three years.

Since its inception in 2002, the Global Partnership for Education has already contributed to getting 160 million more children in school and doubling girls’ enrolment in the countries they work in. This year’s summit will raise funds for the Global Partnership in Education which last year launched a £5 billion funding target for the next five years calling on governments, businesses and individuals to invest in the future of children. The funding will ensure that 175 million children can learn in 87 lower-income million countries.

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has been accompanied by the First Lady, Madam Fatima Maada Bio.

