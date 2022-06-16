Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Two Upgraded Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care Facilities in Falaba, Says People Deserve Better Healthcare Service Delivery

Falaba Town, Northern Province, Thursday 16 June 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned two upgraded basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care facilities in Falaba, emphasising that people deserve better healthcare service delivery.

“Today, I am pleased and honoured to be invited by the people of Falaba District to formally commission the two upgraded Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (BEmONC) facilities for Falaba and Masandu.

“In January 2020, when I graced the turning-of-the-sod ceremony for the construction of these two Basic Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care Health Facilities, I was driven by a strong conviction that the people of Falaba District deserve better healthcare service delivery.

“My conviction was shaped by the unfortunate occurrence that the people of Falaba were traveling from Falaba to Kalaba Town for Gynaecology and Obstetrics Care Services,” he said.

He added that his Government remained committed to increasing access to affordable and quality healthcare services, noting that to achieve that, they had created a coordinating secretariat for the Sierra Leone Social Health Insurance, SLeSHI, a health insurance scheme that would increase access to health services, especially for poor people.

President Bio admonished the people to take proper care of the facilities while thanking development partners and the Ministry of Health and Sanitation for diligently accomplishing the project. He used the occasion to talk to stakeholders of the district to take advantage of the free quality education initiative by encouraging their children to go to school.

Giving an overview of the project, the Acting Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Sartie Kenneh, said that the government was supported by the Islamic Development Bank, adding that the project was worth Le16 billion.

He said the project comprised two fully equipped BEmONC, 5 brand new ambulances, 8 healthcare facilities, training of 130 clinical officers, training of 10 obstetricians to help support the healthcare facilities and the construction of a midwifery college in the Kenema District.

Host Paramount Chief Salifu Roman Samura III of Solima Chiefdom thanked President Bio on behalf of his people and the whole of Falaba District.

He noted that they were happy to receive him and his entourage and thanked his government for the various development projects across the country, especially the ongoing construction of roads, the installation of solar panels, the construction of boreholes and above all the free quality education initiative.

“We want to assure you of our fullest support because we want to see more developments in the country. Thank you for being a Tok-N-Do President,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

statehousemedia.sl@gmail.com