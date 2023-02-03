Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Kenema Central Mosque, Says Places of Worship Must Be Clean, Attractive, Decent for Purpose

Kenema City, Eastern Province, Friday 3 February 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned the Kenema Central Mosque following its rehabilitation and upgrade with support from the President and his family.

He urged worshippers that the most important houses every human being could invest in were places of worship, adding that they needed to be taken seriously by ensuring that those places were attractive and fit for purpose.

“During my first visit to Kenema District in 2018, I was in this mosque for my first prayers, but the status of the mosque did not reflect that of a befitting place of worship. Since then, I promised myself to Allah that I will ensure the status of the mosque is upgraded. I am happy and grateful to my wife, the First Lady, and Ibrahim Swaray for facilitating that promise” he said.

He assured all present at the unveiling ceremony that everything his administration was doing across the country, particularly in Kenema, was his own way of thanking his people for voting for him but also demonstrating his personal love for them.

“Thank you, Kenema District, for the unconditional love you have demonstrated and shown to me. That does not in any way imply that other districts are not important, but I am happy for the all-time unconditional support I receive from you,” he noted.

Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Mohamed Kutubu Konneh, described the President’s act of respect and love for rehabilitating and refurbishing places of worship as a way of thanking Allah for His love and gift of life to him and his people.

First Lady, Fatima Maada Bio, described the commissioning ceremony as one of the happiest days in her life and in the lives of all Muslims in that part of the country and the nation at large.

She said prays for Allah’s continued blessings on all mankind, adding that all the prayers, submissions and requests made by worshippers in that mosque, for His Excellency and the development of the nation, be granted in good faith.

