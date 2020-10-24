Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Ambulances, Schools, Community Health Posts, Promises a Multipurpose Hall for Moyamba

Moyamba, Southern Province, Saturday 24 October 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned 7 primary and 5 junior secondary schools, 11 community health posts, boreholes, a hospital and 2 brand new ambulances under the aegis of the National Commission for Social Action, NaCSA, south of the country.

NaCSA, a semi-autonomous government agency which augments the work of social sector Ministries and Agencies and local authorities in delivering social services to deprived and remote communities across the country, is implementing the project with funds from the Government of Sierra Leone and the Islamic Development Bank.

Paramount Chief of Kaiyamba Chiefdom in the district, Foday Momoh Gulama, said his people were happy to receive the President, especially when he was visiting to also commission many important infrastructure sub-projects that would change the lives of his people in the locality.

“Just over two years in office, Your Excellency, your government has brought so much development like the Free Quality Education that is targeting every household in the country, the on-going construction of the Moyamba-Moyamba Junction road, and the on-going electrification of the Moyamba township. These are all indications that your government values the people. We are grateful and we will continue to always support your government to achieve its mandate,” PC Gulama said.

Commissioner for NaCSA, Abu Bockarie Kokofele, said they had invited President Bio to commission and hand over various development projects which his agency had implemented for the people of Moyamba, particularly in the Ribbi and Bagruwa Chiefdoms.

Before his commissioning of the new facilities, President Bio said that he was pleased to be in the district, especially for the purpose of commissioning 13 out of 30 NaCSA infrastructure projects, adding that his government was implementing the same projects in every part of Sierra Leone.

“I want to thank the leadership of NaCSA and its staff for implementing projects that are impacting the lives of the people, not only in Moyamba but also in other parts of the country. My government is focused on developing the human capital of which the Free Quality Education, health care, food security and social protection are priorities,” he said.

The President further stated that he would ensure that those priority areas were delivered on not only in the capital Freetown but in all 16 districts of the country.

“Moyamba has produced so many great men and women of this country. This town doesn’t deserve its present status. Gradually we will develop Moyamba into a modern town. I am going to instruct the Minister of Finance to find funds for the construction of a multipurpose hall here in this town,” he assured.

