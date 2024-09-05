Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls for Global Action on Injustice and Fair Representation at High-Level Event on Peace and Security

Beijing, China, Thursday 5 September 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has addressed the High-Level Event on Global Peace and Security during the 2024 Forum on China–Africa Cooperation, FOCAC Summit in Beijing, underscoring the urgent need to address global injustice and ensure fair representation for all nations.

The President highlighted that Africa, having experienced the devastating impact of conflict, must be fairly represented in global decision-making platforms like the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

President Bio also noted that the current global system perpetuates inequities that undermine peace and security.

“The philosophy of perpetuating injustice and unfair treatment to others with the desire to develop self has inadvertently distorted and continues to undermine global peace and security,” he stated.

He further emphasized that to build a future of lasting peace and universal security, global stakeholders must confront and rectify these imbalances.

As Chairman of the African Union’s Committee of Ten on UNSC Reform, President Bio reiterated Africa’s call for two permanent seats on the Security Council, stressing that the continent’s underrepresentation weakens the Council’s ability to address global challenges.

“Fair representation of Africa will better equip the United Nations to tackle global challenges and foster a more just, fair, and peaceful world,” he said.

President Bio concluded by calling on world leaders to prioritise justice and fairness in their global agendas, noting that peace and development can only be achieved through unity.

“We must ensure unity in diversity, where the rights of the weak and the minority are protected. Divisions and unhealthy competition will only lead to humanity’s destruction,” he urged.