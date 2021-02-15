Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives in Conakry for Talks Tomorrow with Guinea’s President Alpha Conde

Conakry, Republic of Guinea, Monday 15 February 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today arrived in the Guinean capital, Conakry, for talks tomorrow with President Alpha Conde who extended an invitation last week.

The Sierra Leonean delegation was received this evening at the Gbessia International Airport by high-profile government officials and Sierra Leoneans living in the country.

A joint statement on the visit of the Guinean delegation to Sierra Leone on the 8 and 9 February 2021 emphasised that the two countries “indeed share a profound relationship defined by goodwill, camaraderie, and friendship in the spirit of our common aspirations as sister countries, sharing a common border, as well as similar social and cultural values and family ties”.

President Conde also organised a special dinner at The Palais Presidentiel Sekhoutoureah in honour of President Bio and his delegation from Sierra Leone, including the deputy leader of the opposition All People’s Congress in Parliament, Alhaji Ibrahim Ben Kargbo.

An official statement on the outcome of the meeting between the two Presidents will be released tomorrow Tuesday 16 February 2021.

