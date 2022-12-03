Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives in Abuja for the Sixty-Second Ordinary Session of ECOWAS    

Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday 3 December 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio is in Abuja, Nigeria’s administrative and political capital, for the Sixty-Second Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State in the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

The one-day meeting of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, on Sunday 4 December 2002, will consider, among other things, earlier reports by the Council of Ministers meeting, which was held from 1-2 December, and other issues affecting the region.

The session will also be preceded by a foundation laying ceremony for the new ECOWAS Headquarters building being funded by the Chinese Government after a 2019 Memorandum of Understanding for a $31.6 million grant.

President Bio is also expected to reiterate his positions at the Second Extraordinary Summit on 3 February 2022 in Accra, Ghana, primarily looking at the political situations in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea and the one before that on 9 January 2022 specific to the situation in Mali.

“Let me also take this opportunity to reiterate my government’s support for the draft revised Protocol on Democracy and good governance as well as the constitutional issue of a two-term limit. Sierra Leone believes that the two-term limit must be included in the national constitutions of all Member States,” the President had said at the Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on 9 January 2022 in Accra, Ghana.

