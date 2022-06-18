Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Arrives Doha for a State Visit to the State of Qatar

Doha, Qatar, Saturday 18 June 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, First Lady Fatima Maada Bio and delegation have arrived at the Hamad International Airport in Doha, for a four-day state visit to the State of Qatar.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio was received by His Excellency Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Municipality, on behalf of the Emir of Qatar.

The President is also expected to hold discussions tomorrow, Sunday 19 June, with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Emir’s Palace which will be followed by the signing of various bilateral agreements between the Republic of Sierra Leone and the State of Qatar.

During the state visit, His Excellency the President is expected to hold meetings with representatives of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce, Qatar Investment Fund, Qatar Fund for Development among others. The President will visit the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

