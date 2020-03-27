Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Announces Closure of Land Borders

State House, Freetown, Friday 27 March 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has announced that Sierra Leone will close its land borders except for essential commodities effective midnight – 27 March 2020, as part of government’s efforts to fight the Coronavirus.

Addressing Islamic Leaders, who had come to pray Jumaat with him at State House, the President thanked clergymen across the country for adhering to the government advisory and encouraged everyone to continue complying with all measures announced by the government. He urged citizens to strongly avoid physical contact and practice social distancing at all social and public gatherings.

He also thanked Members of Parliament from all political parties who had voted unanimously to support the State of Emergency, adding that the emergency was not a lockdown or not political but was meant to put in place regulations and measures to prevent, protect, and curtail the spread of the disease in the country and urged citizens to unite and protect the country from the virus.

President for the Interreligious Council, Sheikh Abu Bakar Conteh, who presided over the event, said that as religious leaders they were meeting to pray against Coronavirus entering the country. He said that the actions taken so far by the government were in line with the Islamic faith, adding that they were in support of isolation and the avoidance of public gathering.

He said that Islam was a religion of compliance and obedience and therefore urged their followers to comply with the measures taken by the government for the general good of the nation. He also encouraged other citizens to continue praying for the country.

