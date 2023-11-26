Menu

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Addresses Nation on Security Breach at the Military Barracks in Freetown, Reiterates Determination to Protect Democracy and Peace

Fellow Sierra Leoneans,

I bring you greetings from the Presidential Lodge in Freetown. In the early hours of this morning, there was a breach of security at the Military Barracks at Wilberforce in Freetown, as some unidentified individuals attacked the military armoury.

However, they were repelled by our gallant Security Forces and calm has been restored. As the combined team of our Security Forces continues to route out the remnant of the fleeing renegades, a nationwide curfew has been declared and citizens are encouraged to stay indoors.

The PEACE of our beloved NATION is PRICELESS and we shall continue to protect the peace and security of Sierra Leone against the forces that wish to truncate our much-cherished stability.

We remain resolute in our determination to protect democracy in Sierra Leone and I urge all Sierra Leoneans to unite towards this collective responsibility.

Long Live The Republic of Sierra Leone.

