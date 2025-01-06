Menu

News Post

Sierra Leone’s President, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio Departs Freetown To Attend Inauguration Ceremony Of President-Elect John Dramani Mahama Of Ghana

State House, Freetown, 6 January, 2025– His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio departed Freetown today for Accra, Ghana, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-Elect, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. This historic occasion celebrates Ghana’s enduring commitment to democratic values and political transitions, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the African continent.

As Ghana ushers in a new chapter under President-Elect Mahama’s leadership, President Bio reaffirms Sierra Leone’s commitment to working closely with Ghana to promote peace, prosperity, and unity across the region and beyond.

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions Cold Chain Facility And Ambulance Services In Bonthe District To Strengthen Healthcare Delivery

Mattru Town, Jong Chiefdom, Bonthe District, Thursday, 2 January 2025 – In a significant move toward enhancing healthcare delivery, His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has officially commissioned a

Read More »
January 3, 2025 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram