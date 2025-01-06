Sierra Leone’s President, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio Departs Freetown To Attend Inauguration Ceremony Of President-Elect John Dramani Mahama Of Ghana

State House, Freetown, 6 January, 2025– His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio departed Freetown today for Accra, Ghana, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-Elect, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. This historic occasion celebrates Ghana’s enduring commitment to democratic values and political transitions, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the African continent.

As Ghana ushers in a new chapter under President-Elect Mahama’s leadership, President Bio reaffirms Sierra Leone’s commitment to working closely with Ghana to promote peace, prosperity, and unity across the region and beyond.