Sierra Leone’s New Inspector General of Police Subscribes to the Oath of Office at State House

State House, Freetown, Monday 23 March 2020 – The newly appointed Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police, Ambrose Michael Sovula, has today subscribed to the Oath of Office before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at a ceremony in Freetown.

Shortly after his swearing-in, the new Police boss thanked the President for bestowing the responsibility on him to serve, saying that with the cooperation of his colleagues they would give their best to the country and change the narrative of the Sierra Leone Police.

He encouraged his colleagues to cooperate with him to deliver service to the admiration of the citizenry and also assured of their commitment and loyalty to the Government and people of Sierra Leone.

In his response, President Bio said that the Police had always played an important role in the governance of any state, noting that the nation depended on them to govern, deliver development and create an ecosystem that was conducive for doing business.

He said that the nation was looking up to him to work with his colleagues to bring discipline and cohesiveness to the Police and encouraged them to perform their statutory mandate, be fair and friendly and remain a “Force for Good”. He also assured of his fullest support to the Police in bringing discipline to the country.

