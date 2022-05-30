Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Presides Over Signing of 7 Memoranda with Kenyan Counterpart

State House, Nairobi, Kenya, Monday 30 May 2022 – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Professor David J Francis, has presided over the signing of 7 different memoranda with his counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Kenya.

The signing took place in the presence of the Presidents, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, who is on a four-day state visit to the East African nation.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) include an MoU on Joint Commission for Cooperation, an MoU on Political and Diplomacy, an MoU on Gender Equality and Women Empowerment, an MoU on Trade and Investment, Tourism and Art, an MoU on Wildlife and Tourism and an MoU on ICT and Youth Education.

