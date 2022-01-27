Resident Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Ambassador to Egypt Other Appointees Subscribe to the Oath of Office Before Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Thursday 27 January 2022 – New Resident Ministers of Northwest and Eastern Regions, Deputy Ministers of Education, Health and Finance, Chairman Health Service Commission and Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Egypt have subscribed to the oath of office before His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio.

The Constitution of Sierra Leone requires that a public officer shall not enter upon the duties of his office unless they have taken and subscribed to the oath for the due execution of their duties.

Dr Alhaji Alpha Bakarr Kanu is now taking up his office as the Resident Minister Northwestern Region; Brig. Gen. Rtd K.E.S. Boyah, Resident Minister East; Mrs. Princess Dugha, Deputy Minister of Health, Mrs. Mamusu Massaquoi; Deputy Minister 2, Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education; Mr Bockarie Kalokoh, Deputy Minister 2 of Finance; Dr Anthony A Sandi, Chairman Health Service Commission; Mr. Sadiq Sillah, Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Egypt; and Mr. Andrew Fatorma takes up his new job as Chairman Board of Directors at the Road Maintenance Fund Administration.

Speaking on behalf of his colleague appointees, the Honourable Alpha Kanu expressed gratitude to President Julius Maada Bio for the confidence reposed in them to serve their country, adding that they would not fail in the respective positions in which they had been appointed to.

“Thank you very much, Your Excellency. We will not disappoint you,” he assured.

In a brief statement of encouragement, President Bio first congratulated the new appointees and said that his government was preoccupied with development, the reason they had been chosen carefully to help him in transforming the country.

“I have chosen you meticulously with the hope that you will help me in this endeavour. It is no mean task. But looking at your backgrounds, I know you will match up to the challenges. I want to thank you for accepting my appointment and rest assured of my support at all times,” he concluded.

