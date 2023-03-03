Remarks by His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the Formal Commissioning of the New Freetown International Airport Terminal and Facilities, Lungi – 3rd March 2023

Koidu New Sembehun City, Wednesday 1 March 2023 – Former Coalition for Change, C4C, Mayor of Koidu New Sembehun City, Komba Sam, who recently declared for the ruling Sierra Leone
State House, Freetown, Monday 27 February 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has met the CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, MCC, Alice Patterson Albright, and US
Port Louis, Mauritius, Saturday 25 February 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today received the African of the Year Award at the African Leadership Magazine’s Awards