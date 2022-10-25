Menu

News Post

Remarks by His Excellency, Brig. (Rtd.) Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic Sierra Leone and Commander-In-Chief of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, on the Occasion of The Launch of 2022 Poppy Week – 25 October 2022

Remarks by H.E., Brig. Rtd. Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic Sierra Leone and Commander-In-Chief of the RSLAF, on the Occasion of The Launch of 2022 Poppy Week - 25 October 2022

Download PDF Document Here…

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Unveils African Leadership Magazine Special Edition Coverage that Celebrates Sierra Leone, His Leadership and Legacy

Freetown International Conference Centre, Thursday 20 October 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has unveiled the Special Edition of the African Leadership Magazine, telling the story of

Read More »
October 20, 2022 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram