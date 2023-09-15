Public Lecture – Building A Prosperous and Secured Future Through Human Capital Development – The Sierra Leone Example – by His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, at the American University, Washington DC, USA – Friday 15 Sept 2023

IMF HQ, Washington DC, USA, Friday 15 September 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today held a refreshing engagement with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International
New York, USA Wednesday 13 September 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially kickstarted his high-level engagements at the 78th Session of UN General Assembly as
New York, USA, Tuesday 12 September 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and delegation have arrived in New York for the 78th Session of the UN General