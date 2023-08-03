Menu

News Post

Presidential Address by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio On the Occasion of the Opening of the Sixth Parliament of the Second Republic of Sierra Leone, Parliament Building – Thursday, 3 August 2023

Presidential Address by His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio On the Occasion of the Opening of the Sixth Parliament of the Second Republic of Sierra Leone, Parliament Building - Thursday, 3 August 2023

Download PDF Document Here

Press Releases

Related Posts

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Addresses Parliament on Country’s Democratic Maturity, Electoral Systems Review, Need for Dialogue and Importance of Cohesion in Politics

Parliament Building, Tower Hill, Freetown, Thursday 3 August 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today delivered his state opening address to Parliament, outlining efforts at building on

Read More »
August 3, 2023 No Comments

Ministers, Deputies Subscribe to the Oath of Office Before Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Dedicate Appointments to Young People and Assure of Commitment to Service

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 2 August 2023 – Third set of ministers and their deputies has subscribed to the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony before His Excellency President

Read More »
August 2, 2023 No Comments

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay connected

Facebook Twitter Instagram