President Julius Maada Bio to Attend 2nd Annual Media Cocktail at Radisson Blu

State House, Freetown Friday 13 December 2019 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio will today attend the second edition of the Annual Media Cocktail organised by the Office of the Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman in the Office of the President.



The event, which is scheduled to take place 13 December 2019 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Aberdeen in Freetown, would create a platform for President Bio, other senior members of government and media practitioners across the country to interact.



During the event, the President is expected to engage his familiar friends, the media, on key strides already made by his New Direction Government in promoting and protecting freedom of expression and of the press with specific reference to the proposed repeal of Part V of the 1965 Public Order Act which criminalises libel.



It is worth noting that President Bio is the first Head of State in Sierra Leone to have initiated such an interactive session with media practitioners, something which many have described as a sign of his commitment to broadening the democratic space in the country.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23288269282