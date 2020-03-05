President Julius Maada Bio Engages European Union Partners on Development in Sierra Leone

State House, Freetown, Thursday 5 March 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has met partners of the European Union, EU, in Sierra Leone as part of his engagement with key stakeholders in the country’s development process.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr Francis Kaikai, recalled that the meeting was the second dialogue forum they had had with the EU since the New Direction Administration assumed leadership in April 2018. He said that the government was starting the New Year on a very good footing and added that it was a good opportunity to meet.

EU Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Tom Vens, expressed appreciation to the President for hosting the dialogue between the Government and key EU partners. He noted that the discussions presented an opportunity to exchange views and also provided a way to have a constructive engagement in identifying areas of understanding.

On his part, President Bio said that it was important to keep current the partnership between Sierra Leone and the EU by engaging from time to time. He said that the business of government was to attract the right businesses into the country by creating an enabling environment that would not only be inviting but would also help support existing businesses in the country.

“As development partners, we want to see what we can do to improve on the relationship and also make sure that as we move into the new year, we set our goals properly to know where we are going. Development is a collective business that requires so many hands and expertise on board and this is why we are here,” he said.

