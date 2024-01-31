Opening Address By His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio President of the Republic of Sierra Leone at the High-Level Seminar on Illegal Mining In the ECOWAS Region, Freetown, Sierra Leone – Wednesday, 31st January 2024

Freetown International Conference Center, Freetown, Wednesday 31 January 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has addressed the closing of the final parliamentary seminar of the fifth legislature
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Teach for All, Wendy Sue Kopp, has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr
Freetown International Conference Center, Aberdeen, Freetown Tuesday 30 January 2024 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially launched the country’s Medium-Term National Development Plan, MTNDP, 2024-2030, titled: