Nigeria High Commissioner Takes Leave of Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Saturday 31 October, 2020 – High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and former Dean of the Diplomatic Community in Sierra Leone, His Excellency Dr Ibrahim Habis Ugbada, has called at the Presidential Lodge to bid farewell to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

He thanked the President and people of Sierra Leone for what he said was an opportunity to serve his country, adding that he really admired his principles and determination to develop his country.

“Your Excellency, the steps you took in prioritising education and establishing the Single Treasury Account is very important and quite commendable. Even as I have come to the end of my service in Sierra Leone, Nigeria will continue to abide by the spirit of brotherly love in deepening and strengthening the bilateral relations that exist between the two countries for a very long time,” he said.

High Commissioner Ugbada further stated that he was pleased with the manner in which frontline workers, in the fight against COVID-19, handled the situation at the very start of the outbreak in the country.

In his remarks, President Bio thanked the outgoing High Commissioner, noting that he had done well during his tenure to strengthen the existing relationship between the two countries.

”We have enjoyed working with you. The relationship you built whiles working here will continue to link you up even in your next endeavour. On behalf of the people of Sierra Leone, I want to use this opportunity to say thank you very much and wish you well,” President Bio noted.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit +23276758764/+23278394949

