New Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to Nigeria Bids Farewell to President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 6 October 2021 – Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rupert Davies, has called on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio to bid farewell to commence the state of his diplomatic duties.

Ambassador Davies said he was grateful for his appointment, noting that there were many qualified people in the country among whom he was selected to represent his country. He, therefore, assured that he would work assiduously to make his country proud.

“Your Excellency, I will leave no stone on turned during the tour of my duty within Nigeria in the context of ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States. I will work hard and not let you down and the country,” he assured.

In his brief response, the President congratulated Ambassador Davies and assured him of his support, adding that Nigeria was of strategic importance for trade and investment. He, therefore, called on him to create links with credible Nigerian investors with the Sierra Leone business community.

“As I congratulate you, we expect that you should be able to deliver and the country benefits from the many potentials of where you are going to. You can always call on me for support,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit