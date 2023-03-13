Menu

New Commissioner for ECSL Northwest Region Takes Oath of Office, Assures of Best Output According to the Law

State House, Freetown, Monday 13 March 2023 – Newly appointed commissioner for the northwest region at the Electoral Commission Sierra Leone, ECSL, Albert Samba Kanu, has subscribed to the oath of office before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

In his brief acceptance speech, Mr Kanu thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him, adding that he was aware of the importance of that national assignment and, therefore, assured of his best output and to do his work according to the law.

In his statement, President Bio congratulated Mr Kanu, saying that his job was no mean task and that he should, therefore, be prepared for the challenges associated with it. He used the occasion to admonish citizens to be peaceful and law-abiding during and after the electoral process.

“Elections should be peaceful, and the rules should be clear to all citizens. It is the responsibility of the National Electoral Commission to ensure the rules are clear for all to understand,” he said.

The President also cautioned those who intended to create chaos during the election process, adding that if anyone was caught they would face the full force of the law.

