National Broadcast By His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio on Nation Security Breach at the Military Barracks in Freetown and Improvemment In Security Situation – 26 November 2023

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Addresses Nation on Security Breach at the Military Barracks in Freetown, Reiterates Determination to Protect Democracy and Peace

Fellow Sierra Leoneans, I bring you greetings from the Presidential Lodge in Freetown. In the early hours of this morning, there was a breach of security at the Military Barracks

November 26, 2023 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Demonstrates Leadership at the C-10 Consultative Summit, Leading to the Oyala Communique on UN Security Council Reform

Oyala, Equatorial Guinea, Friday 24 November 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has concluded a Consultative Summit of the African Union, AU, in his capacity as Coordinator

November 24, 2023 No Comments

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Goodwill Message from UN Secretary-General on His Coordination of C-10, Reports on His Engagement with President Biden on the UN Security Council Reforms

Oyala, Equatorial Guinea, Friday 24 November 2023 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received a goodwill message from the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, through a

November 24, 2023 No Comments

